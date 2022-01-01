Gainesville burger restaurants you'll love

Gainesville restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Gainesville

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

1702 W. University Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
SINGLE TASTY$5.75
1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

3822 Newberry Rd., Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DOUBLE TASTY$7.95
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef
TRIPLE TASTY$9.95
3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

3841 SW Archer Road, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
TURKEY BURGER$6.25
1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

