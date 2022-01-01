Gainesville sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Gainesville

Flaco's image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Flaco's

200 W University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Gator$11.99
Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread
Ropa Vieja Arepa$8.25
Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty
Cuban$11.99
Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread
More about Flaco's
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks

2111 NW 13th St, Gainesville

Avg 4.6 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REG ORIGINAL$9.85
Traditional "Philly style" Cheesesteak with your choice of cheese, wit or wit out onions.
BIG ORIGINAL$14.95
Steak and white American, Kraft Cheese Wiz or provolone: with or without onions.
BIG SUPREME$16.85
Steak topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
Abuela's image

 

Abuela's

125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mojo Pulled Pork$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
Ropa Vieja$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
Pork or Ropa$5.99
More about Abuela's
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

the leaning pig

11 SE 1st ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.8 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$11.00
Small Fries$3.00
Gainesville Hot Tempeh$11.00
More about the leaning pig

