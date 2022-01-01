Gainesville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Gainesville
More about Flaco's
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Flaco's
200 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Cuban Gator
|$11.99
Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread
|Ropa Vieja Arepa
|$8.25
Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty
|Cuban
|$11.99
Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread
More about Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
2111 NW 13th St, Gainesville
|Popular items
|REG ORIGINAL
|$9.85
Traditional "Philly style" Cheesesteak with your choice of cheese, wit or wit out onions.
|BIG ORIGINAL
|$14.95
Steak and white American, Kraft Cheese Wiz or provolone: with or without onions.
|BIG SUPREME
|$16.85
Steak topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about Abuela's
Abuela's
125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Mojo Pulled Pork
|$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
|Ropa Vieja
|$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
|Pork or Ropa
|$5.99