Gainesville Latin American restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.99
Marinated steak sauteed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries, Served with white rice.
|Arroz con Pollo
|$10.99
Rotisserie Style Chicken cooked with yellow rice and bell peppers. A traditional spanish dish.
|Green Sauce
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Flaco's
200 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Cuban Gator
|$11.99
Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread
|Ropa Vieja Arepa
|$8.25
Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty
|Cuban
|$11.99
Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread
Abuela's
125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Mojo Pulled Pork
|$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
|Ropa Vieja
|$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
|Pork or Ropa
|$5.99