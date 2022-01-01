Gainesville Latin American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Gainesville

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$11.99
Marinated steak sauteed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries, Served with white rice.
Arroz con Pollo$10.99
Rotisserie Style Chicken cooked with yellow rice and bell peppers. A traditional spanish dish.
Green Sauce
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
Flaco's image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Flaco's

200 W University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Gator$11.99
Homemade Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles and Swiss pressed on Cuban Bread
Ropa Vieja Arepa$8.25
Shredded Beef and Queso Blanco on a Sweet Cornmeal Patty
Cuban$11.99
Bolo Ham, Pulled Pork, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese pressed on Cuban Bread
More about Flaco's
Abuela's image

 

Abuela's

125 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mojo Pulled Pork$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
Ropa Vieja$50.00
Small Meat/Large Beans/Large rice/12 plantains or 12 yucas or Small Salad
Pork or Ropa$5.99
More about Abuela's
Mi Apá Latin Café image

 

Mi Apá Latin Café

114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe con Leche Lg$3.99
Cuban Coffee with Steamed Milk
Ropa Vieja$9.99
Shredded beef cooked in Cuban sauce with onions, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.
Guava & Cheese Pastry$1.49
Pastelitos Cubanos: Guava & Cheese
More about Mi Apá Latin Café

