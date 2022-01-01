Buffalo chicken wraps in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 43rd
2410 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
Rotisserie Style Chicken with buffalo sauce, lettuce mix, tomatoes, shredded cheese and ranch dressing. Comes with bag of chips.
Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.