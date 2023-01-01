Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Bite of Power

1412 West University Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Wings (5-7 pcs)$8.25
Party wings, Choose up to three discounted side item
Buffalo Wings (9-12 pcs)$10.00
More about Bite of Power
Item pic

 

V Pizza - Gainesville

115 SE 1st Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings (10)$16.50
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
Buffalo Wings (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
Buffalo Wings (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
More about V Pizza - Gainesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Salmon Rolls

Miso Soup

Boneless Wings

Beef Fried Rice

Lobster Rolls

Chili

Chicken Fried Rice

Chimichangas

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston