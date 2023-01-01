Buffalo wings in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Bite of Power
Bite of Power
1412 West University Avenue, Gainesville
|Buffalo Wings (5-7 pcs)
|$8.25
Party wings, Choose up to three discounted side item
|Buffalo Wings (9-12 pcs)
|$10.00
More about V Pizza - Gainesville
V Pizza - Gainesville
115 SE 1st Street, Gainesville
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$16.50
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
|Buffalo Wings (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy
|Buffalo Wings (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥
5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings
GF = Gluten Free
🔥 = Spicy