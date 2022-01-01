Cake in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve cake
Top Hog BBQ
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e, Gainesville
|Carrot Cake
|$4.25
Gluten-Free Carrot cake topped with our cream cheese frosting
DONUTS
Halo Potato Donuts
1323 South Main Street, Gainesville
|Snickerdoodle (Cake)
|$3.25
Cake base donut with a snickerdoodle glaze and brown cinnamon sugar dusting
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
|Key Lime (Cake)
|$3.35
Cake base donut with Nellie & Joe's© key lime glaze, crushed graham crackers, shredded coconut and key lime drizzle
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
