Chicken fried rice in Gainesville

Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with chicken.
|Teriyaki chicken fried rice
|$19.00
Volcanic Sushi+Sake
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville
|Teriyaki chicken fried rice
|$24.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken drizzled with home made teriyaki sauce and scallions.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Wok fried rice with chicken, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.