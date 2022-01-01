Chicken tenders in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Kid's Fried Chicken Strips
|$8.00
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
|$15.99
8 chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, choice of 2 sides, and 2 oz. (v) of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|KID CHICKEN FINGERS
|$5.99
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville
|Kid's Fried Chicken Strips
|$8.00
More about Top Hog BBQ
Top Hog BBQ
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e, Gainesville
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.50
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
|Chicken Tenders (Entree)
|$10.95
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders
More about Cry babys
Cry babys
1 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Chicken n' Fries, Ranch
More about MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$7.99