Chicken wraps in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.75
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Chicken lettuce wrap
|$12.00
Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, Scallions, Basil, Ground peanut, Served with hoisin sauce.
Gator's Dockside
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.