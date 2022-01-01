Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$9.75
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken lettuce wrap$12.00
Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, Scallions, Basil, Ground peanut, Served with hoisin sauce.
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
WINGER WRAP image

 

Gator's Dockside

3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Volcanic Sushi+Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi+Sake

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, scallions, basil, ground peanuts served with hoisin sauce.
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake

