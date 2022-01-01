Curry in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve curry
More about Crane Ramen
SOUPS • RAMEN
Crane Ramen
16 SW 1st Ave., Gainesville
|CURRY MAZEMAN
|$14.50
This is a BROTHLESS ramen bowl.
Noodles tossed in shoyu tare with shallot oil, topped with curry ground pork, a 6-minute egg, corn, pickled onions, fried shallot, negi, and paprika
(Shoyu base is packed seperately)
-Toss noodles in base for take-out
-No protein modifications (SUBS) available for this bowl :)
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaved and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
|Red Curry Lunch
|Chicken Curry Bowl
|$10.00
Our delicious red curry chicken served over a bed of rice
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville
|Lobster & Shrimp Curry
|$30.00
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.
|Duck Curry
|$25.00
1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.
|Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.