Curry in Gainesville

This is a BROTHLESS ramen bowl.

Noodles tossed in shoyu tare with shallot oil, topped with curry ground pork, a 6-minute egg, corn, pickled onions, fried shallot, negi, and paprika

(Shoyu base is packed seperately)

-Toss noodles in base for take-out

-No protein modifications (SUBS) available for this bowl :)

