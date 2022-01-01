Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN

Crane Ramen

16 SW 1st Ave., Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (1709 reviews)
Takeout
CURRY MAZEMAN$14.50
This is a BROTHLESS ramen bowl.
Noodles tossed in shoyu tare with shallot oil, topped with curry ground pork, a 6-minute egg, corn, pickled onions, fried shallot, negi, and paprika
(Shoyu base is packed seperately)
-Toss noodles in base for take-out
-No protein modifications (SUBS) available for this bowl :)
More about Crane Ramen
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaved and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
Red Curry Lunch
Chicken Curry Bowl$10.00
Our delicious red curry chicken served over a bed of rice
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi+Sake

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Curry$30.00
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.
Duck Curry$25.00
1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake

