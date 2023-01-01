Enchiladas in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St - 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard
El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St - 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard
5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard, Gainesville
|#5 Taco & Enchilada COMBO
|$10.09
More about Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville
|ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
|$14.00
Three chickenenchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice
|ENCHILADAS SAN MIGUEL
|$14.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice.
|ENCHILADAS VEGANAS
|$13.00