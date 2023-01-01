Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St - 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard

5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mix Fajita Q$10.49
Chicken Fajita Q$10.49
Fajita Bowl$9.99
More about El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St - 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITA QUESADILLA$14.00
Marinated chicken strips or steak strips cooked with onions and bell peppers, in a 10-inch grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
FAJITA TEXANAS$22.00
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp
FAJITA CARNITAS$15.00
More about Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Fritters

Mozzarella Sticks

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Wraps

Katsu

Salmon Rolls

Squid

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston