Fajitas in Gainesville

El Indio Mexican Restaurant 34th St - 5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard
5011 Northwest 34th Boulevard, Gainesville
|Mix Fajita Q
|$10.49
|Chicken Fajita Q
|$10.49
|Fajita Bowl
|$9.99
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville
|FAJITA QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Marinated chicken strips or steak strips cooked with onions and bell peppers, in a 10-inch grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|FAJITA TEXANAS
|$22.00
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp
|FAJITA CARNITAS
|$15.00