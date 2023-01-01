Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve filet mignon

Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-009 - Gainesville (Butler), FL

3205 Clark Butler Blvd, Gainesville

Takeout
Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon$24.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Embers Wood Grill - 3545 Southwest 34th Street

3545 Southwest 34th Street, Gainesville

TakeoutDelivery
Prime Filet Mignon Flatbread$15.00
wood grilled prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pesto, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic glaze
10oz Prime Filet Mignon$56.00
hand cut from the center of the tenderloin
6oz Prime Filet Mignon$38.00
most tender of our cuts
