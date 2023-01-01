Filet mignon in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-009 - Gainesville (Butler), FL
Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-009 - Gainesville (Butler), FL
3205 Clark Butler Blvd, Gainesville
|Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon
|$24.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Embers Wood Grill - 3545 Southwest 34th Street
Embers Wood Grill - 3545 Southwest 34th Street
3545 Southwest 34th Street, Gainesville
|Prime Filet Mignon Flatbread
|$15.00
wood grilled prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pesto, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic glaze
|10oz Prime Filet Mignon
|$56.00
hand cut from the center of the tenderloin
|6oz Prime Filet Mignon
|$38.00
most tender of our cuts