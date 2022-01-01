Flautas in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve flautas
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 43rd
2410 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Flautas
|$8.99
Three chicken flautas covered with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville
|FLAUTAS DINNER
|$13.00
Three rooled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken.
Deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
|FLAUTAS DE PAPA
|$13.00
|FLAUTAS
|$9.00
Tender seasoned, shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo