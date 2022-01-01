Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve grits

Original American Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Original American Kitchen

15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Side Cheese Grits$5.00
More about Original American Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Top Hog BBQ

6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Grits$2.95
More about Top Hog BBQ
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
Garlic Cheddar Grits$5.00
More about MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

