Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango shakes in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve mango shakes

Item pic

 

Mi Apa Latin Cafe - Gainesville

114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shake Mango$5.50
Mango, condensed milk, whipped cream, topped with diced mango
More about Mi Apa Latin Cafe - Gainesville
Item pic

 

Bite of Power

1412 West University Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi (Mango yogurt shake)$5.50
More about Bite of Power

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Mac And Cheese

Green Beans

Banana Pudding

Arepas

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Steak Fajitas

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston