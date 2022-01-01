Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve octopus

Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$4.00
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi+Sake

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$4.00
Octopus Tiradito$18.00
Thinly sliced octopus served with kimchi and sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds topped with togarashi spice.
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake

