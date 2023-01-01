Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve parrilla

Consumer pic

 

Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street

502 South Main Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tinker Parrilla$23.00
More about Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
POLLO A LA PARRILLA$14.95
Premium chicken with delicately seasoned sauce, grilled with onions and
bell peppers to perfection and served with quacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, shredded cheese, refried beans and three flour tortillas
More about Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Grits

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Teriyaki Steaks

Curry

Veggie Burgers

Pretzels

Vanilla Cake

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston