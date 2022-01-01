Po boy in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve po boy
More about Bite of Power
Bite of Power
1412 West University Avenue, Gainesville
|KEY WEST SHRIMP PO BOY Sub + Fries
|$11.99
8 pcs Jumbo Shrimp (chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions) served on hot Amoroso bread topped with homemade tarter sauce, Comes with French fries
More about Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|NASHVILLE SHRIMP PO BOY
|$13.99
Our hand breaded buffalo shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and our homage blue cheese spread.