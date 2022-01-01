Quesadillas in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
|Quesadilla
Rotisserie style chicken or steak quesadilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|QUESADILLA
|$12.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions,
mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken
or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.