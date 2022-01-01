Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla
Rotisserie style chicken or steak quesadilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
Item pic

 

Gator's Dockside

3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$12.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions,
mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken
or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.
More about Gator's Dockside
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

