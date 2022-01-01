Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bang bang rice bowl$14.00
Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, or tofu tossed in our home made bang bang sauce served with steamed broccoli, carrots and scallions on a bed or rice
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Item pic

 

Mi Apá Latin Café

114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice, Beans & Eggs Bowl$8.19
One egg. Served with maduros, white rice, pico de gallo, and black beans.
More about Mi Apá Latin Café
Restaurant banner

 

Crispy Baguettes

1702 W University Ave Unit E, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl
More about Crispy Baguettes

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Brisket

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Salad

Udon Noodles

Vegetable Fried Rice

Teriyaki Bowls

Katsu

Short Ribs

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston