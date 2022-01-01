Rice bowls in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve rice bowls
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Bang bang rice bowl
|$14.00
Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, or tofu tossed in our home made bang bang sauce served with steamed broccoli, carrots and scallions on a bed or rice
Mi Apá Latin Café
114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville
|Rice, Beans & Eggs Bowl
|$8.19
One egg. Served with maduros, white rice, pico de gallo, and black beans.