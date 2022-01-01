Salmon in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve salmon
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
1702 W. University Avenue, Gainesville
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Salmon lover Roll
|$12.00
Inside our roll with smoked slmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
|Salmon
|$3.00
|Salmon Roe
|$4.00
Volcanic Sushi+Sake
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville
|Salmon lover Roll
|$12.00
Inside our roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
|Salmon Roe
|$4.00
|Salmon
|$4.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
3822 Newberry Rd., Gainesville
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
Pit & Peel
1220 West University Ave 32601, Gainesville
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$15.00
House smoked salmon, Guacamole cheese, Arugula, Grape tomatoes, Caper, Sourdough