Salmon in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve salmon

SALMON BURGER image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

1702 W. University Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon lover Roll$12.00
Inside our roll with smoked slmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
Salmon$3.00
Salmon Roe$4.00
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi+Sake

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon lover Roll$12.00
Inside our roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
Salmon Roe$4.00
Salmon$4.00
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

12 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
More about MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
SALMON BURGER image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

3822 Newberry Rd., Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Item pic

 

Pit & Peel

1220 West University Ave 32601, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Toast$15.00
House smoked salmon, Guacamole cheese, Arugula, Grape tomatoes, Caper, Sourdough
More about Pit & Peel
SALMON BURGER image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

3841 SW Archer Road, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

