Santa fe salad in Gainesville

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - Los Pollos 1
2410 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Santa Fe Salad
|$12.45
Rotisserie Style Chicken Salad with lettuce mix, black beans, corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville
|SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.99
A grilled Santa fe seasoned chicken breast, served in a crispy tortilla shell on a bed of lettuce and cheddar cheese. Surrounded by tomatoes, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, avocado, and red onions. Served with spicy ranch dressing on the side. Also available as a Santa Fe Steak salad for an additional charge of $3.49.