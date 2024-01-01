Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa fe salad in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve santa fe salad

Item pic

 

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - Los Pollos 1

2410 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Salad$12.45
Rotisserie Style Chicken Salad with lettuce mix, black beans, corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - Los Pollos 1
Item pic

 

Gator's Dockside - Gainesville

3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
A grilled Santa fe seasoned chicken breast, served in a crispy tortilla shell on a bed of lettuce and cheddar cheese. Surrounded by tomatoes, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, avocado, and red onions. Served with spicy ranch dressing on the side. Also available as a Santa Fe Steak salad for an additional charge of $3.49.
More about Gator's Dockside - Gainesville

