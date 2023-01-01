Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Gainesville
/
Gainesville
/
Tostadas
Gainesville restaurants that serve tostadas
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Flaco's - 200 W University Ave
200 W University Ave, Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(282 reviews)
Tostada
$1.50
Tostada
$1.50
More about Flaco's - 200 W University Ave
Mi Apa Latin Cafe - Gainesville
114 SW 34th Street, Gainesville
No reviews yet
Tostadas 20P.
$44.48
More about Mi Apa Latin Cafe - Gainesville
Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville
Philly Cheesesteaks
Nachos
Fried Rice
Egg Rolls
Crab Rangoon
Udon Noodle Soup
Vegetable Fried Rice
Sashimi
More near Gainesville to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
High Springs
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
The Villages
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Valdosta
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(369 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(200 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(407 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston