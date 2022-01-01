Burritos in Gainesville
El Carreton taqueria
-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville
|Burrito Al Pastor/Roasted Pork
|$6.99
El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with Al Pastor pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.
|Burrito Carnitas/Braised Pork
|$6.99
El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with fried hand-pulled pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.
|Burrito Vegetariano/Veggie
|$6.49
El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.