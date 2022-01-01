Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants that serve burritos

El Carreton taqueria

-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville

Burrito Al Pastor/Roasted Pork$6.99
El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with Al Pastor pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.
Burrito Carnitas/Braised Pork$6.99
El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with fried hand-pulled pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.
Burrito Vegetariano/Veggie$6.49
El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.
Senor Fiesta Gainesville

1943 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE #900, Gainesville

Burrito AL Carbon$12.50
