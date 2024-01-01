Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chattahoochee Grill image

 

Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive

301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap w/ Fries$16.00
More about Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive
Consumer pic

 

Vendetti's Gainesville

434 High Street, Suite B, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, Gorgonzola cheese and ranch dressing
More about Vendetti's Gainesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Chilaquiles

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Paninis

Burritos

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston