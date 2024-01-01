Chicken wraps in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive
Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive
301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap w/ Fries
|$16.00
More about Vendetti's Gainesville
Vendetti's Gainesville
434 High Street, Suite B, Gainesville
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, Gorgonzola cheese and ranch dressing