Chorizo burritos in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Haydee's Cafe - 3204 Atlanta Highway
3204 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
|Steak and Chorizo Burrito
|$12.19
A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado
Haydee’s Cafe & Cantina New - 658 Dawsonville Hwy
658 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville
|Chicken and Chorizo Burrito
|$13.49
A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado