Paninis in Gainesville

Diletto Bakery - 528 Bradford St SW

528 Bradford St SW, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Ham and Egg Panini$7.85
Cheese and Ham Panini$7.50
Panini With Ham, Turkey, Sausage or Bacon & Cheese$8.00
More about Diletto Bakery - 528 Bradford St SW
Consumer pic

 

Vendetti's Gainesville

434 High Street, Suite B, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetariano Panini$12.99
Fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, grilled eggplant,olive oil, and pesto
Classic Italian Panini$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and our vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Pesto Panini$12.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomatoes, pesto sauce and melted provolone cheese
More about Vendetti's Gainesville

