Paninis in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve paninis
Diletto Bakery - 528 Bradford St SW
528 Bradford St SW, Gainesville
|Cheese Ham and Egg Panini
|$7.85
|Cheese and Ham Panini
|$7.50
|Panini With Ham, Turkey, Sausage or Bacon & Cheese
|$8.00
Vendetti's Gainesville
434 High Street, Suite B, Gainesville
|Vegetariano Panini
|$12.99
Fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, grilled eggplant,olive oil, and pesto
|Classic Italian Panini
|$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and our vinaigrette dressing
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomatoes, pesto sauce and melted provolone cheese