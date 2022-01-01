Quesadillas in Gainesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Carreton taqueria

-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Carnitas/Braised Pork$6.99
Folded flour tortilla with slow-cooked braised pork, filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.
Quesadilla Pollo/Chicken$6.99
Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled chicken marinaded in a guajillo sauce filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.
Quesadilla Jamon/Ham$6.99
Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled cook ham filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.
Diletto Bakery - 1 - 528 Bradford St SW

528 Bradford St SW, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla Fajita$12.95
Veggie Quesadilla Fajita$9.95
