Quesadillas in Gainesville

More about El Carreton taqueria
El Carreton taqueria
-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville
|Quesadilla Carnitas/Braised Pork
|$6.99
Folded flour tortilla with slow-cooked braised pork, filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.
|Quesadilla Pollo/Chicken
|$6.99
Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled chicken marinaded in a guajillo sauce filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.
|Quesadilla Jamon/Ham
|$6.99
Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled cook ham filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.