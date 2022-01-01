Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve tacos

El Carreton taqueria

-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville

2 Tacos Pollo/Chicken$5.19
2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with
fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat,
lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.
2 Tacos Al Pastor/Roasted Pork$5.19
2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with
fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat,
lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.
2 Tacos Carnitas/Braised Pork$5.19
2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with
fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat,
lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.
More about El Carreton taqueria
Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive

301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville

Pork Belly Tacos$12.00
More about Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive

