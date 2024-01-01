Turkey clubs in Gainesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Diletto Bakery - 528 Bradford St SW

528 Bradford St SW, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
Our Turkey Sandwich features succulent turkey, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and crisp lettuce all nestled on a fluffy pretzel bun. The combination of flavors and textures is simply irresistible, and will have you coming back for more.
More about Diletto Bakery - 528 Bradford St SW
Consumer pic

 

Vendetti's Gainesville

434 High Street, Suite B, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Panini$12.99
Roasted turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, melted provolone cheese and ranch dressing
More about Vendetti's Gainesville
Main pic

 

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern - Georgia

312 Jesse Jewell Parkway Southwest, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Club$19.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern - Georgia

