Turkey clubs in Gainesville

Diletto Bakery - 528 Bradford St SW
528 Bradford St SW, Gainesville
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.25
Our Turkey Sandwich features succulent turkey, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and crisp lettuce all nestled on a fluffy pretzel bun. The combination of flavors and textures is simply irresistible, and will have you coming back for more.
Vendetti's Gainesville
434 High Street, Suite B, Gainesville
|Turkey Club Panini
|$12.99
Roasted turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, melted provolone cheese and ranch dressing