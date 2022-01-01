Gainesville restaurants you'll love
Gainesville's top cuisines
Must-try Gainesville restaurants
CraftWorx Taproom
5615 Wellington Road Suite 101, Gainesville
Burnt Ends - 1/2 Pound
$15.00
Burnt Ends are the most tender and flavorful “point” of the brisket. We smoke it till its fall apart tender, cut it into chunks, and then caramelize with our original barbecue sauce! No bread to slow you down, just a half pound of delicious meat.
Fried Pickle Chips
$7.00
Basket of crispy breaded pickle chips with a side of ranch dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.00
Farm raised pork, slow smoked and hand pulled.
La Finca
7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
Fish Tacos
$15.99
The Big Texano Burrito
$19.99
Cheese Dip
$5.99
Choong Man Chicken
7929 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
Red Hot Pepper Chicken
$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
Fried Chicken
$13.00
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection
Snow Onion
$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.
Sazon Latina
7535 Somerset Crossing Drive, Gainesville
Pupusas
$3.00
fried corn tortilla filled with your preference
Bistec A Lo pobre
$22.95
New york steak strip topped with fried eggs
Lomo Saltado
$22.95
New York steak strip sauteed w/ green peppers,tomatoes,and fries