Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Gainesville
/
Gainesville
/
Chips And Salsa
Gainesville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
La Finca - Gainesville
7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
No reviews yet
Chips and salsa
$3.50
More about La Finca - Gainesville
Sazon Latina - 7535 Somerset Crossing Drive
7535 Somerset Crossing Drive, Gainesville
No reviews yet
S/O Extra Chips y Salsa
$4.50
More about Sazon Latina - 7535 Somerset Crossing Drive
Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville
Chicken Nuggets
Taco Salad
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Shrimp Tacos
Burritos
Tacos
More near Gainesville to explore
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston