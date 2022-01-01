Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Gainesville

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Gainesville restaurants that serve french fries

La Finca image

 

La Finca - Gainesville

7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
French fries$2.99
More about La Finca - Gainesville
Restaurant banner

 

Sazon Latina - 7535 Somerset Crossing Drive

7535 Somerset Crossing Drive, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
S/O French Fries$3.45
More about Sazon Latina - 7535 Somerset Crossing Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Gainesville

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

Burritos

Taco Salad

Fajitas

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston