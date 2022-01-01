Quesadillas in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve quesadillas
CraftWorx Taproom
5615 Wellington Road Suite 101, Gainesville
|Quesadilla
|$6.50
Large tortilla filled with a mix of cheese folded and grilled to perfection. For a special treat, add one of our delicious smoked meats. Served with your choice of sour cream, salsa and guacamole (+$.50).
La Finca
7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
|Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
|$7.99
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$7.25