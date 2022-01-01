Taco salad in Gainesville
La Finca
7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken over a bed of beans, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, grate cheese, and sour cream.
|Jennie Marie's Taco Salad
|$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese.
