Taco salad in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve taco salad

La Finca image

 

La Finca

7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken over a bed of beans, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, grate cheese, and sour cream.
Jennie Marie's Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese.
Jennie Marie's Taco Salad$15.99
More about La Finca
Restaurant banner

 

Sazon Latina

7535 Somerset Crossing Drive, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bella Taco Salad$14.45
Large crispy tortilla shell salad
More about Sazon Latina

