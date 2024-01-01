Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burritos in
Gainesville
/
Gainesville
/
Veggie Burritos
Gainesville restaurants that serve veggie burritos
La Finca - Gainesville
7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
No reviews yet
Veggie Burritos
$13.99
More about La Finca - Gainesville
Gainesville Diner - 14674 Lee Hwy
14674 Lee Hwy, Gainesville
No reviews yet
Veggie Burrito
$12.99
More about Gainesville Diner - 14674 Lee Hwy
