Go
Toast

Gainz Cafe

Diet & Allergy friendly cafe & bakery, specializing in the most convenient way to use food as medicine. Invest in yourself, by eliminating toxic processed foods, artificial preservatives and flavors without ever sacrificing taste!

1147 North Academy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap$8.99
Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Grilled Chicken | GF wrap
30g Protein
38g Carbs
5g Fat
Cali BLT Burger$13.00
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns.
32g Protein
3g Carbs
30g Fat
Single Doughnut$4.50
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk.
**Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts**
9-14g Fat
1-3g Carbs
6g Protein
Seasonal Wrap ("Bacon "Cheese Burger")$10.00
Beef | Cheese | Salsa | Black Beans | GF Wrap | Chipotle Aioli
29g Protein
40g Carbs
14g Fat
Aloha Burger$12.00
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped sliced ham, melted cheese, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of Sweet Papi sauce & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns.
34g Protein
3g Carb
28g Fat
The Grind$125.00
6 Lunch Meals
6 Dinner Meals
**Pre-Selected Menu**
Single. Cupcake$6.50
Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend.
**Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors**
20-30g Fat | 3-6g Net Carbs | 6-10g Protein
8-10g Total Carbs
Mini Brownies (V)$8.00
1/2 Dozen per Box
Sweet potatoes, almond butter, coconut sugar, 100% cocoa, & enjoy life chocolate chips.
Per 2 minis:
2g fat
8g carbs
4g protein
Buffalo Ranch Wrap$8.99
Chicken | Buffalo | Cheese | Ranch | GF Wrap
28 Protein
35 Carbs
5 Fat
Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)$10.99
Pick-Your-Flavor
Pick-Your-Macros
How to calculate calories?
Multiply grams of fat by 9
Multiply grams of carbs by 4
Multiply grams of protein by 4
ADD them all up = Total Calories
See full menu

Location

1147 North Academy

New Braunfels TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We are proud to bring this tex-mex cuisine to the New Braunfels area. Dos Rios is a scratch-kitchen and bar that prides itself on quality, unique and daily prepared ingredients. Each dish presented is made to order, fresh and sizzling hot from the kitchen. $3 Happy Hour Ritas 11-6:30, 1/2 off chicken fajita Wednesday's and $10 Lunch menu all week!

SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

COME IN AND ENJOY!

Huisache Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crosswalk

No reviews yet

Fast casual atmosphere with artisan roasted espresso and hearty breakfast and lunch entrees. Enjoy evenings on our porch with a wine, beer or mimosa Monday thru Saturday until 9pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston