Gaithersburg bars & lounges you'll love

The Grilled Oyster Co. image

 

The Grilled Oyster Co.

200 Main Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$14.00
Cioppino$27.00
Lobster Pasta$27.00
Gentleman Jim's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentleman Jim's

18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" PIZZA$12.79
10" PIZZA$10.79
JUST A BURGER$11.00
Paladar Latin Kitchen image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg image

 

BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
El Gringo$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
Pastor Pork Taco$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
Roasted Tomato Salsa$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips
Barking Mad Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Mad Cafe

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clark Classic$4.75
House-made caramel and mocha syrups, espresso, steamed milk, topped with espresso grounds and cocoa powder.
CAPPUCCINO$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk
CHAI LATTE
a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices with steamed milk.
Quincy's Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's Bar & Grille

616 Quince Orchard Rd, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trippple B$14.50
