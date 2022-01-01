Gaithersburg bars & lounges you'll love
The Grilled Oyster Co.
200 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$14.00
|Cioppino
|$27.00
|Lobster Pasta
|$27.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentleman Jim's
18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
|12" PIZZA
|$12.79
|10" PIZZA
|$10.79
|JUST A BURGER
|$11.00
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)
|$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
|Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg
|El Gringo
|$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
|Pastor Pork Taco
|$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
|Roasted Tomato Salsa
|$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|Clark Classic
|$4.75
House-made caramel and mocha syrups, espresso, steamed milk, topped with espresso grounds and cocoa powder.
|CAPPUCCINO
|$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk
|CHAI LATTE
a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices with steamed milk.