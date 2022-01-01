Gaithersburg Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Gaithersburg
Don Pollo
9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Single Beef Empanada
|$2.75
One fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
|1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides
|$9.95
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
|1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides
|$13.25
1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)
|$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
|Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
GRILL
Island Pride Oasis
617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Hellshire Style Snapper
|$20.00
|Fried Plantain
|$4.00
|Beef Patty App
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Horchata
Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk
|Tamal de Elote
|$3.50
fresh corn tamale
|Taco La Casita
|$3.50
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|El Gringo
|$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
|Pastor Pork Taco
|$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
|Roasted Tomato Salsa
|$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips