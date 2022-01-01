Gaithersburg Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Gaithersburg

Paladar Latin Kitchen image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg image

 

BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
El Gringo$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
Pastor Pork Taco$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
Roasted Tomato Salsa$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips
More about BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
La Vina Mexican Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

La Vina Mexican Grill

16533 S Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.7 (987 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Vina Mexican Grill

