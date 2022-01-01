Gaithersburg Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Gaithersburg
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)
|$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
|Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
More about BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|El Gringo
|$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
|Pastor Pork Taco
|$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
|Roasted Tomato Salsa
|$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips