Avocado smoothies in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve avocado smoothies

Euphoria Kitchen MD

304 Main St, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado smoothie$6.50
More about Euphoria Kitchen MD
Bobapop Tea Bar - Kentlands

312 Main St, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Smoothie$6.50
Made with 100% fresh avocado. This creamy & delicious smoothie is blended with condensed milk, premium heavy cream and milk. Contains dairy.
More about Bobapop Tea Bar - Kentlands

