Biryani in Gaithersburg

Dosa & Chaat
70 Market Street, Gaithersburg
|Shrimp Biryani (gf)
|$16.00
Basmati / shrimp / fried onion / spice mix
|Goat Biryani (gf)
|$16.00
Basmati / goat / fried onion / spice mix
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Mini Bucket Biryani - Veg
|$38.99
Package comes with Veg Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Samosa (3 pcs), Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.
|Mini Bucket Biryani - Goat
|$60.99
Package comes with Goat Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Kozhi 65, Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.
|Dum Goat Biryani
|$18.95
The perfect delicacy made with the choicest cuts of goat, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.