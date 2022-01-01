Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Biryani (gf)$16.00
Basmati / shrimp / fried onion / spice mix
Goat Biryani (gf)$16.00
Basmati / goat / fried onion / spice mix
More about Dosa & Chaat
Dum Goat Biryani image

 

CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Bucket Biryani - Veg$38.99
Package comes with Veg Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Samosa (3 pcs), Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.
Mini Bucket Biryani - Goat$60.99
Package comes with Goat Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Kozhi 65, Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.
Dum Goat Biryani$18.95
The perfect delicacy made with the choicest cuts of goat, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
More about CHENNAI HOPPERS

