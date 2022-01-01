Burritos in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve burritos
More about Ted's Bulletin - Gaithersburg
Ted's Bulletin - Gaithersburg
220 Ellington Boulevard, Gaithersburg
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.49
Choice of chorizo or marinated flank steak, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado cream, roasted tomato salsa, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and hash browns.
|Breakfast Burrito.
|$16.49
Choice of chorizo or marinated flank steak, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado cream, roasted tomato salsa, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and hash browns.