Chicken biryani in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Dosa & Chaat
Dosa & Chaat
70 Market Street, Gaithersburg
|Boneless Chicken Biryani (gf)
|$15.00
Basmati / chicken / fried onion / spice mix
|Chicken Biryani (gf)
|$15.00
Basmati / chicken / fried onion / spice mix
More about CHENNAI HOPPERS
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Mini Bucket Biryani - Chicken
|$52.99
Package comes with Chicken Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Kozhi 65, Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.
|Dum Chicken Biryani
|$15.95
The perfect delicacy of made with the choicest cuts of chicken, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.