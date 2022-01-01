Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Biryani (gf)$15.00
Basmati / chicken / fried onion / spice mix
Chicken Biryani (gf)$15.00
Basmati / chicken / fried onion / spice mix
More about Dosa & Chaat
Dum Chicken Biryani image

 

CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Bucket Biryani - Chicken$52.99
Package comes with Chicken Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Kozhi 65, Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.
Dum Chicken Biryani$15.95
The perfect delicacy of made with the choicest cuts of chicken, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
More about CHENNAI HOPPERS

