Chicken noodles in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Hakka Noodles$14.00
More about Dosa & Chaat
Item pic

 

Pho & Grill - Gaithersburg

18310 Contour Road, Montgomery Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
N5 - Soft Eggs Noodle CHICKEN$15.95
Chicken, white onion, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrot
More about Pho & Grill - Gaithersburg

