Chicken tikka in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala (gf)$15.00
Tomato base / yogurt / tikka spice blend
More about Dosa & Chaat
FRENCH FRIES

Minerva Indian Cuisine - 16240 Frederick Road

16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kabob$15.99
More about Minerva Indian Cuisine - 16240 Frederick Road
Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St

106 Market St, gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka$18.99
Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, finished in the clay oven.
Achari Chicken Tikka$18.99
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated in achari spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.99
Cubes of tender chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers in tomato and onion
More about Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St

