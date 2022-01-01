Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Grilled Oyster Co. image

 

The Grilled Oyster Co.

200 Main Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Crab Cake$46.00
Crab Cake Sand$28.00
Single Crab Cake$28.00
More about The Grilled Oyster Co.
Item pic

 

Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine

7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5 OZ Super Lump Crab Cake or 4 Crab Balls$13.99
1 Super Lump Cake or 4 crab balls with sauce. All crab meat is base on market pricing.
Super Lump Crab Cake , fries and can soda$16.50
5oz Maryland style crab cake or 4 crab balls, fries and can soda
Fisherman Seafood ( 1 pc, 1 crab cake, 4 shrimp, 4 hush puppies, fries)$23.99
Platter comes with 1 piece of fish whiting, catfish or trout, 1 crab cake, 4 hushpuppies, 4 large shrimp and fries
More about Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
Item pic

 

Coal Fire Gaithersburg

116 Main Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Four Little Crab Cakes$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.
More about Coal Fire Gaithersburg
Barking Mad Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Mad Cafe

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benny$15.00
Crab cakes, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and chives
More about Barking Mad Cafe

