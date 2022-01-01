Crab cakes in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about The Grilled Oyster Co.
The Grilled Oyster Co.
200 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|Double Crab Cake
|$46.00
|Crab Cake Sand
|$28.00
|Single Crab Cake
|$28.00
More about Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg
|5 OZ Super Lump Crab Cake or 4 Crab Balls
|$13.99
1 Super Lump Cake or 4 crab balls with sauce. All crab meat is base on market pricing.
|Super Lump Crab Cake , fries and can soda
|$16.50
5oz Maryland style crab cake or 4 crab balls, fries and can soda
|Fisherman Seafood ( 1 pc, 1 crab cake, 4 shrimp, 4 hush puppies, fries)
|$23.99
Platter comes with 1 piece of fish whiting, catfish or trout, 1 crab cake, 4 hushpuppies, 4 large shrimp and fries
More about Coal Fire Gaithersburg
Coal Fire Gaithersburg
116 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|- Four Little Crab Cakes
|$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.