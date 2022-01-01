Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve croissants

Consumer pic

 

KENAKI Sushi Counter

706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Croissant Pudding$6.50
Seasonal fruit and matcha creme anglais.
More about KENAKI Sushi Counter
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Croissant$4.25
Butter Croissant$3.25
Ham and Cheese Croissant$4.00
Croissant dough rolled around ham and swiss cheese, sprinkles with herbs. **Contains: wheat, milk, egg.
More about Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaithersburg

Dosa

Crab Cakes

Pretzels

Spinach Salad

Curry

Buffalo Wings

Sliders

Chutney

Map

More near Gaithersburg to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston