Curry in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve curry
Minerva Indian Cuisine
16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg
|Lamb Curry
|$17.99
|Chicken Curry
|$15.99
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Goan Fish Curry
|$16.95
Fresh catch of the day cooked in coconut, malt vinegar, ground spices & kokum.
|Chettinadu Kalan Thengai Pattani Curry
|$13.95
(Vegan) Button mushrooms, green peas in a spicy coconut black pepper sauce.
Ranken Noodle House
133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg
|Curry Udon
|$15.00
Udon served with home made Japanese beef curry soup (Beef, carrots, potato and onion). Topped with sliced white scallions.
|Curry and Rice
|$15.00
homemade beef curry (Beef, carrots, potato and onion) served with premium white rice.